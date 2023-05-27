It's a wrap for Keerthy Suresh's 'Raghuthatha'

ANI
New Delhi, May 27
The shooting for the Tamil film 'Raghuthatha' has been finished.
Created under Hombale Films, 'Raghuthatha' stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role.
'Raghuthatha' is an empowering tale of a young woman's journey to save the identity of her people and land.
She shared pictures from the wrap on Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
Producer Viay Kiragandur expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "'Raghuthatha' is the story of a courageous woman who fearlessly fights for the rights of women and more. It portrays the challenges faced by a young girl and her unwavering determination to carve her own path. We believe this film will inspire audiences to question societal norms and empower themselves, initiating positive change."
Having completed the shooting for 'Raghuthatha', Hombale Films now embarks on the post-production phase, bringing together the creative efforts of a talented crew. The film features a stellar ensemble cast, including veteran actor M S Bhaskar, Devadarshini, Ravindra Vijay, Anandsami and Rajesh Balakrishnan, who have delivered impactful performances in their respective roles.
More details regarding the project are awaited.
