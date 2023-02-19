Parking challan for Kartik Aaryan: Mumbai police share ‘Punchnama’ style post for him

Mumbai, February 19
As his film ‘Shehzada’ is all set to hit the screens, Bollywood’s chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings for the movie. However, his car was towed away as he had left it in a no-parking zone.
The Mumbai Police Twitter handle shared a picture of his Lamborghini and captioned it with the popular monologue from Kartik’s film ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’.
The caption read: “Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side! Don’t do the ‘Bhool’ of thinking that ‘Shehzadaas’ can flout traffic rules.” The traffic police blurred the number of the actor’s vehicle. The police did not share details about the challan.
Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side!— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) February 18, 2023
Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules. #RulesAajKalAndForever pic.twitter.com/zrokch9rHl
Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, ‘Shehzada’ also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy. It is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’. IANS
