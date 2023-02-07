Rakhi Sawant says husband Adil Durrani 'came to beat me', files complaint against him

ANI

Mumbai, February 7

Actor and 'Bigg Boss' contestant Rakhi Sawant, on Tuesday, filed an FIR against her husband Adil Durrani, alleging he has taken money and jewellery from her.

While talking to media outside Mumbai's Oshiwara police station, Rakhi claimed, "He came to beat me at home in the morning, I immediately called the police. He frequently visits my home and gives threats. Even today he came to beat me at home, and I was scared. He said that you defamed me in the media."

Police have filed an FIR under IPC Sec 406 and 420 against Adil Durrani and have summoned him for interrogation.

Rakhi, last month, revealed that she had married Adil in 2022. Taking to Instagram, she shared a photograph of their purported marriage certificate which shows that the wedding took place on May 29, 2022.

Meanwhile, Rakhi also posted an Instagram reel video where she is seen garlanding Adil and reshared a video of her with Adil and what seems to be a Qazi officiating a ceremony.

Since Rakhi broke the news of her wedding on social media, several reports surfaced claiming that Adil has denied getting married to Rakhi.

Photos of the duo have been doing the rounds on the Internet.

Few days after that, Adil took to his Instagram account and confirmed his marriage with Rakhi.

