Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s father alleges 'close friends' involved in singer's murder, ‘will reveal names soon’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 14

Late singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala’s murder mystery deepens as his father Balkaur Singh makes shocking revelation. There are videos doing the rounds on the internet where Balkaur Singh alleges that some of Sidhu Moosewala’s friends were involved in his assassination.

In the videos, Balkaur Singh can be heard saying that Sidhu Moosewala was murdered because he had become too popular too soon and some people couldn’t stand his success. "There were people who wanted to be involved in his career decisions, sign deals through them. Sidhu being an independent boy didn't pay heed to them. Sidhu was unfortunate that he couldn't identify those fake friends who had him killed,” Balkaur Singh said.

He also said that their names will be revealed soon.

He added, “My son was an innocent soul who did not so much as even open a bank account in his name. He has influenced many kids all over the world. People have given him so much love for his honest living and his songs.”

Balkaur Singh has been receiving death threats from some Pakistani numbers. There have also been reports that a fan of Sidhu Moosewala also received a post on Instagram which said the next number is of ‘bapu (father), save him’.

While his security has since been beefed up, but Balkaur Singh in the latest videos said, “Neither my son feared anyone nor do I. You have guns, come meet me anywhere, anytime, I am not afraid of you. I will not rest until I get justice for my son.”

“Sidhu will live for 10 more years through his songs and all that he started, which I will complete,” Balkaur concluded.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab’s Mansa district. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder.

#Balkaur Singh #sidhu moosewala