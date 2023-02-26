Sometimes you lose the moment, but win everything else: SRK reminisces working on ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa”

Mumbai, February 26
Shah Rukh Khan’s turn as down-on-his-luck twenty something in “Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa” is still considered to be one of the actor’s best performances by cinema enthusiasts.
On the film’s 29th anniversary, the superstar penned an emotional note remembering director Kundan Shah and the life lessons he derived from the film.
“At that stage…in that age…..raw….uncontrolled…craft still undefined….surrounded by the best cast & crew in India and a director who I miss every day! Taught me that sometimes u lose the moment….but win everything else…I am sure somewhere, some world Sunil did too!” Shah Rukh wrote on Twitter.
As Sunil, one of his initial leading roles in the films, Shah Rukh was not the hero people aspired to be, but he was one of them.
The coming-of-age movie, which released in February 1994, featured Suchitra Krishnamurthy as Sunil’s love interest Anna, Deepak Tijori as his band member Chris, who Anna falls in love with.
The ensemble also starred Anjan Srivastav, Naseerudin Shah and Tiku Talsania with Juhi Chawla in a special appearance.
