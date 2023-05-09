Sonam Kapoor delivers spoken word piece at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert

ANI

Actor Sonam Kapoor delivered a spoken word piece about the Commonwealth at the Coronation Concert to celebrate the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, as part of the United Kingdom’s long celebratory weekend. The event, which also saw performances by pop stars Katy Perry and Take That, was held at Windsor Castle on Sunday evening. Dressed in an exquisite Anamika Khanna-Emilia Wickstead ensemble, Sonam began her address with a namaste.

“Our Commonwealth is a union. Together, we are one third of the world’s people. One third of the world’s ocean. One quarter of the world’s land. Each of our countries is unique; each of our peoples special, but we choose to stand as one, learning from our history; blessed by our diversity; driven by our values; and determined to build a more peaceful, sustainable and prosperous future for everyone; where every voice is heard,” the 37-year-old actor said in her spoken word piece.

Katy Perry

She then introduced the Commonwealth virtual choir composed of performers from across the 56 Commonwealth countries, alongside the legendary musician Steve Winwood. The group performed a modern version of his song Higher Love, accompanied by a 70-piece orchestra.

“I was so proud to wear this look created together by my friends Anamika and Emilia on this important occasion,” the actor, who divides her time between Mumbai and London, said in a statement later.

Sonam wore a design created especially for this historic occasion by the two designers from the Commonwealth. The bespoke floor-length gown featuring a sweeping band detail around the shoulders framing a corseted bodice, and a full-skirt lined with architectural godet pleats was designed by New Zealand-born, UK-based fashion designer Emilia.

The calico-inspired print was created by celebrated Indian fashion designer Anamika. In the 17th and 18th centuries, calico prints were an important commodity traded between India and the UK. — PTI

Lionel Richie rocks

Apart from Katy Perry, another solid performance that stole the limelight at Coronation Concert was by Lionel Richie. Sitting on a black baby grand piano to perform, the singer sang The Commodores classic, Easy. Later he crooned his own hit All Night Long (All Night) to a cheering crowd.

Lionel’s daughter, Sofia Richie, was also spotted in the audience. — ANI

‘You can be my wingman any time’

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise showed his support to the newly coronated King Charles through his virtual presence. The Top Gun: Maverick star, 60, appeared in a video cameo, giving King Charles III a shout-out while sitting in a fighter jet. “Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time,” Cruise said.