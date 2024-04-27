2-wheelers parked on Panipat footpaths

The district administration has allotted a parking lot under the elevated flyover on contract to a private contractor, due to which the footpath there has become an unauthorised parking lot for two-wheelers in Panipat. Hundreds of persons working in shops, banks and other offices park their vehicles on the footpath along NH-44 in the city. The authorities concerned should make proper arrangements for the parking of two-wheelers as soon as possible. Vineet Kumar, Panipat

Village link roads in poor condition

Last week, I had to go from Narwana to Sangrur. When I reached the Haryana-Punjab border at Khanauri, policemen directed me to take village link roads as the border area has been blocked by heavy boulders for four months because of the farmers’ agitation.

The link roads were very narrow and badly potholed because of heavy and continuous traffic. I saw overloaded trucks carrying cement, marble, etc, further damaging the roads. The government and authorities concerned should clear the main highway for smooth flow of traffic at the earliest. Ramesh Gupta, NARWANA

Canine menace on the rise

Stray dogs can be seen in every corner of street and in front of houses. Some of them attack commuters and passers-by. Not only children, even senior citizens are victims of their attacks. The administration should take appropriate action to fix the problem and put an end to the residents’ problems. Raman Singh, Kurukshetra

