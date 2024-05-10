50 new recruits join Gurugram traffic police

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 9

As many as 50 new recruits joined the Gurugram traffic police on Thursday. DCP (Traffic) Virendra Vij interacted with the recruits and informed them about their duties.

At a meeting, they were instructed to perform their duty at designated places. They have been told to report any kind of traffic violation at any intersection.

“All 50 new constables joined the traffic police on Thursday. On duty, they will follow the orders of their zonal officers,” he added.

