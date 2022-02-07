Against BSEH order, Haryana's private schools release Class VIII exam date sheet

Haryana board had directed that no exam of Class VIII would be conducted at school level this time

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, February 6

Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), which has been authorised by SCERT Gurugram to conduct the annual exam of Class VIII in the current academic session, is gearing up to finalise the exam schedule. But several private schools affiliated to the Central Board of School Education (CBSE) in the state have released date sheet for term-2 exam of Class VIII without caring for the BSEH’s directive that no exam of Class VIII will be conducted at the school level this time.

Parents worried

My son’s term-1 exams were held in November and term-2 exams have been fixed from February 21. Both term exams were for 40 marks each. But the BSEH has planned to hold an 80-mark exam at the end of the term. That will be a big shock to the students. Ashok Kumar, a parent

The schools have this time adopted a two-term exam system for Class VIII on their level on the lines of matric and senior secondary classes introduced by the CBSE. Under it, the exam of term-1 for 50 per cent syllabus was conducted some months ago by the schools and the term-2 exam is due.

“While many schools in various districts have already released date sheets for term-2 exam, many more will issue it within a couple of days as they have to make preparations for the board exams of 10th and 12th classes scheduled next month. Moreover, all CBSE schools are confident that the government’s move of holding class VIII exams through the BSEH will be stayed by the High Court. A writ petition against the move will be filed tomorrow,” said SS Gusain, president, Haryana Progressive School Conference, a group of CBSE-affiliated schools.

The ongoing row between the BSEH and the schools has caused anxiety among parents. The BSEH has released its own syllabus for annual exams while the schools are still teaching students as per the syllabus for the term-2 exam.

Ved Prakash Yadav, Vice-Chairman, BSEH, said the syllabus for Class VIII had already been cut by 30 per cent and it was almost similar to what was being taught in the private schools. Hence, parents need not to worry about it. “We are in the process of finalising the exam schedule for Class VIII,” he added.

Private schools affiliated to the CBSE had, last month, approached the High Court challenging the state government’s decision to conduct board exams of Class VIII for all schools in the state.

