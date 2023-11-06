Air quality ‘severe’, govt yet to decide on closure of schools

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 5

Even as the air quality in Gurugram and Faridabad continues to be in severe category and both districts coming under the ambit of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage 4, the state government is yet to decide on closure of schools and work from home.

While both the districts announced implementation of the strictest anti-pollution measures, they are still waiting for government orders on the functioning of offices and schools as the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) has rested the decision with local or state authorities.

Meanwhile, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav has asked the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to ensure implementation of ban on construction, burning of crackers and arrange for sprinkling of water.

The RWAs have been asked to report about the violators who will be penalised severely. The RWAs of societies have been asked to act as per their norms and ensure compliance. Many societies have already announced a ban on early morning and evening walks and play times.

“We all have to work together. GRAP 4 has already been implemented and we will ensure the compliance of the same. We have asked the RWAs to take the lead. Not just private construction, but even the government projects stand suspended. All construction material has to be covered. You cannot even light a mosquito coil. Violators will be punished strictly. The RWAs will also take care of sprinkling water in their respective areas,” said DC Nishant Yadav.

Many RWAs like that of Sare Homes have already started sprinkling water and even got a small anti-smog gun, which is being used to bring down air quality index (AQI) of nearby areas.

“We are already using water sprinklers and have got a customised anti-smog gun that is proving to be very effective,” said Praveen Malik of the United Association of News, Gurugram.

Yadav also appealed to residents to use non-motorised mode of transport or public transport. The private offices and schools have been asked to switch to online mode, if possible, as it will not just reduce the vehicular load in the city, but also ensure the safety of workers. Though many schools have already shifted to online mode, government schools are awaiting official orders.

