Blood donation camp marks Red Cross Day

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 9

A blood donation camp was organised to mark World Red Cross Day in the College of Agriculture, Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), today.

The camp was organised collectively by the Student Welfare Directorate, District Red Cross Society, Civil Hospital, Youth Red Cross, NSS and NCC units. Vice-Chancellor Professor BR Kamboj was the chief guest. A total of 130 units of blood were collected during the camp.

Prof Kamboj said the main objective of the Red Cross was to inspire, encourage and initiate all types of humanitarian activities. He said the Red Cross Society worked on seven fundamental principles — humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity and universality. He urged youth to actively take part in blood donation camps.

Former secretary of District Red Cross Society Surender Sheoran, the keynote speaker at the event, spoke about the International Red Cross Movement and its establishment by the Geneva Convention of 1864. He also infromed the audience that in 1901, the first Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Henry Dunant. It was the only institution in the world to have won three Nobel Peace Prizes, he said. Student Welfare Director Dr ML Khichar said that a university-level poster-making competition was held in which Hrithik, a student of College of Agriculture, stood first, Drishti stood second and Divya, a student of fisheries college, stood third.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture #Haryana Agricultural University HAU #Hisar