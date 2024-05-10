Blood donation camp marks Red Cross Day

Hisar, May 9
A blood donation camp was organised to mark World Red Cross Day in the College of Agriculture, Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), today.
The camp was organised collectively by the Student Welfare Directorate, District Red Cross Society, Civil Hospital, Youth Red Cross, NSS and NCC units. Vice-Chancellor Professor BR Kamboj was the chief guest. A total of 130 units of blood were collected during the camp.
Prof Kamboj said the main objective of the Red Cross was to inspire, encourage and initiate all types of humanitarian activities. He said the Red Cross Society worked on seven fundamental principles — humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity and universality. He urged youth to actively take part in blood donation camps.
Former secretary of District Red Cross Society Surender Sheoran, the keynote speaker at the event, spoke about the International Red Cross Movement and its establishment by the Geneva Convention of 1864. He also infromed the audience that in 1901, the first Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Henry Dunant. It was the only institution in the world to have won three Nobel Peace Prizes, he said. Student Welfare Director Dr ML Khichar said that a university-level poster-making competition was held in which Hrithik, a student of College of Agriculture, stood first, Drishti stood second and Divya, a student of fisheries college, stood third.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court likely to pass orders on interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today
ED opposes it; asserts that the right to campaign in electio...
Delhi Court to pass order on framing charges against Brij Bhushan Singh today
Delhi Police in the chargesheet also submitted several pictu...
US dismisses Russian allegations of interference in Indian elections
In Washington, Miller refrained from responding to the quest...
Biden Admin 'satisfied' with accountability it has demanded from India in Pannun case, says Garcetti
In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...
'You're Indian': US author on why she wouldn't vote for Vivek Ramaswamy
Says he respected American author Ann Coulter because 'she h...