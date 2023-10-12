 Bribery case: Acquaintance of CBI ex-judge spilled the beans : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Bribery case: Acquaintance of CBI ex-judge spilled the beans

Bribery case: Acquaintance of CBI ex-judge spilled the beans

Star witness ‘confirms’ audio recordings that took place in his presence

Bribery case: Acquaintance of CBI ex-judge spilled the beans

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, October 11

With three builders and an ex-CBI judge Sudhir Parmar among 10 people in the net, the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) recent chargesheet in the bribery case has revealed that it was actually the judge’s known who spilled the beans and confirmed audio recordings which took place in “his presence”.

The ED has concluded that the judge misused his office for his nephew Ajay Parmar’s job in M3M Group, took around Rs 5 crore bribe from IREO/M3M for giving benefit in a pending case and acquired assets worth Rs 7.59 crore in the name of his relatives, including a plot in Gurugram.

The star witness, Sombir, a resident of Jind, first met Sudhir Parmar in 2021, when he was posted at a labour court in Faridabad. During his statement before the ED, he said he knew Roop Bansal, one of the owners of M3M Group, and had met him on the premises of Ajay Parmar, where the judge was also present.

Recording No. 1 and 2 reportedly revealed that Sudhir Parmar was saying that his nephew was employed with M3M as a legal adviser, and after being appointed as CBI judge, they raised his salary from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (Judge: Unhonay mere bhatije ko 12 lakh se 18 lakh kar diye). As per recording No. 5, Sudhir Parmar was asking for Rs 50 lakh per accused for a meeting, while the other person replied that even Rs 2 crore was fine (Judge: 50-50 kar de khali 50, dedh crore. Other: Do mein do mein koi dikkat nahin. Do bhi theek hai.)

Recording No. 6 allegedly revealed that the judge told someone that he never talked to Roop Bansal or his brother Basant Bansal directly on their phones, and had always used FaceTime on his nephew’s phone. He told Roop Bansal to directly meet Saket and Manoj Mishra (senior ED officers) and show them all documents and that his property would not be attached as he had talked to them (Roop Bansal: Sir, meri ek request hai ki mere registry kara do. Judge: Maine keh diya Sunil ko usne bhi bola ki maine bol diya, Saket ko maine directly bola.)

Sombir revealed that on August 12, 2022, he visited Sudhir Parmar’s house, where Roop Bansal, Ajay Parmar and an unknown person were also present. They discussed cases of M3M Group in the CBI and ED. The judge then allegedly told the unknown person to take Rs 50 lakh for three persons — Roop Bansal, Basant Bansal and Pankaj Bansal — and arrange their meeting with ED officials. The unknown person left without saying anything.

Sombir said the judge then asked him to take money and arrange a meeting with the ED, which Sombir claimed to have declined. He again met the judge in his chambers twice in 2022, where he was made the same offer. He declined, saying that he did not know anyone in the ED.

“The fact that a judicial officer is discussing an undertrial case of his court with a person who is under investigation in that case, in his home, breaches all ethics and grossly violates judicial propriety,” the ED chargesheet stated.

Was ‘offered’ money

Witness Sombir has alleged that the judge asked him to take money and arrange a meeting with officials of the Enforcement Directorate, which Sombir claimed to have declined, saying that he did not have contacts in the ED.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Enforcement Directorate

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Shahid Latif, mastermind of 2016 Pathankot attack, shot dead in Pakistan

2
World

Israel-Hamas war: How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel

3
Punjab

Drug smuggler arrested in Punjab; Rs 4.94 crore, 38 fake vehicle number plates, 1 revolver seized from him

4
Trending

Ex-adult film star Mia Khalifa loses her job with Canadian broadcaster over her ‘disgusting’ post on Israel war

5
India

Indian TV actor claims sister, brother-in-law killed in cold blood in front of their kids in Israel attack

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann targets Sukhbir Badal, Sunil Jakhar, Partap Bajwa on SYL issue

7
World

Smell of death hangs thick in Israeli village near Gaza border where bodies of babies, men and women lie scattered in ruin

8
India

Canadian Foreign Minister Joly, Jaishankar held 'secret meeting' in Washington last month: Report

9
World

Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighbourhoods as only power plant in territory runs out of fuel

10
World Cup 2023

World Cup: Record-breaking Rohit fires India to dominant win over Afghanistan

Don't Miss

View All
WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Top News

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400

Backed by militant group Hezbollah, Hamas continues rocket a...

The shadowy Hamas leader behind attack

The shadowy Hamas leader behind attack

Pathankot attack kingpin killed outside Pakistan mosque

Pathankot attack kingpin killed outside Pakistan mosque

Three men gun down Shahid Latif, his brother in Sialkot

Split Supreme Court verdict on 26-week abortion

Split Supreme Court verdict on 26-week abortion

CJI to set up three-judge Bench to take up the matter today

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

Third smuggler held with drug money


Cities

View All

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

31 cellphones seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Ward watch: Most localities unplanned, lack civic amenities

Amritsar district admn rolls out red carpet for victorious hockey team

Staying focused helped, say shooting stars

Despite fund crunch, sculptors breathe life into idols

Despite fund crunch, sculptors breathe life into idols

House catches fire in Delhi

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Flood fury: Paddy arrival negligible in Lohian mandis

Indian Hockey team goalkeeper gets rousing welcome in K’thala

Progressive farmers show the way in stubble management

Rs 1.72 lakh stolen from money exchanger’s shop in Phagwara

Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with ~5 crore drug money

Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with Rs 5 crore drug money

A first: City police launch CARE Stations at key spots

Two doctors booked for preparing fake MLR after 22 yrs

Crackers worth Rs 50 lakh seized from illegal godown

Act against illegal godowns, SHOs told

Four booked after three youths drown in Badi Nadi

Four booked after three youths drown in Badi Nadi