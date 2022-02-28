Haryana Vidhan Sabha Budget session from March 2

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 27

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the state Budget for 2022-23 in the Vidhan Sabha on March 7.

As per the tentative schedule released by the Vidhan Sabha, the Budget session will begin with Governor Bandaru Dattatreya delivering the address on March 2.

After a discussion on the Governor’s address for two days, there will be voting on the Motion of Thanks on March 4. After the Budget on March 7, the Vidhan Sabha will take a break for six days and resume with a discussion on the estimates for three days from March 14 to 16.

After a further break for four days, there will be voting on the Budget estimates on March 21. The last day of the session, March 22, will be reserved for legislative business. —