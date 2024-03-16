Bypoll to Haryana’s Karnal Assembly seat on May 25

PTI

Chandigarh, March 16

Polling for Haryana’s Karnal Assembly seat, which fell vacant following the resignation of former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, will be held on May 25.

Khattar resigned as an MLA from the Karnal Assembly seat, which he won twice in 2014 and 2019, on Wednesday after he was replaced by OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini as the chief minister.

Khattar has been named as the BJP candidate from the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency.

While vacating the Karnal assembly seat for Saini, Khattar had said newly appointed Chief Minister Saini will “take care” of the constituency now.

“During the past nine-and-a-half years, I served as the Leader of the House. I will serve the people of Haryana till my last breath,” Khattar had said.

Khattar had won the Karnal seat in 2014 after defeating the Independent candidate by a margin of 63,773 votes. In 2019, Khattar retained the seat by trouncing the Congress nominee.

After Khattar was chosen for the post of chief minister in 2014, Karnal received the tag of ‘CM city’.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Polling to Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will take place on May 25. The by-election to the Karnal assembly seat will also be held on the same day.

Karnal, located on Delhi-Ambala GT road, is famous for production of wheat, rice and milk.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal #Manohar Lal Khattar