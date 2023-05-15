 CM Khattar says Haryana ready for simultaneous polls : The Tribune India

CM Khattar says Haryana ready for simultaneous polls

LS Elections in May 2024, Assembly poll later in Oct

CM Khattar says Haryana ready for simultaneous polls

Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister, Haryana. File photo



Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, May 14

With Assembly elections in Haryana slated for October next year, four months after the General Election in May, and CM Manohar Lal Khattar declaring his government was “poll ready,” political circles are abuzz with talk of simultaneous polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again pitched for “one nation, one election”. Not ruling out such a possibility, Khattar, on a three-day tour of Sirsa for the Jan Samvad programme that concluded on Sunday, maintained that his government and the party (BJP) were ready for simultaneous polls, adding that holding parallel elections was the prerogative of the Election Commission.

Sources said the CM had completed the Jan Samvad programme in eight districts and a plan was already in place for the remaining districts. A senior BJP leader, however, said a decision regarding simultaneous polls would depend on the results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram where elections are scheduled for the year end.

BJP’s ally, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), has also said it is ready for simultaneous elections. Buoyed over its big win in Karnataka, the Congress in Haryana too is prepared for it. The JJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala, at a programme in Narnaul last week, had said the party cadre was ready for simultaneous polls. “Whether the elections are held together or a few months apart, the Congress is ever-ready,” Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said.

Meanwhile, it is not clear if allies BJP and JJP alliance will fight the elections together. Even as BJP workers at various meetings have asserted they want to go it alone, JJP leaders at their programmes have repeatedly said they are gearing up to contest all seats.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Watch: Raghav Chadha kisses Parineeti Chopra as she sings 'Ve Maahi' at their engagement

2
Nation

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh local body polls

3
Nation

Karnataka CLP passes resolution authorising Congress chief Kharge to name new Chief Minister

4
Punjab

Woman shot dead at Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara complex in Patiala; suspect arrested

5
Jalandhar

AAP's newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi

6
World

Former PM Imran Khan slams Pakistani Army for jumping into politics

7
Chandigarh

Two Panchkula cops land in Anti-Corruption Bureau net for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

8
Nation

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed next CBI director

9
Nation

After delivering Karnataka, Congress' strategist Sunil Kanugolu to look for victory in Madhya Pradesh

10
Nation

Trial likely to begin next month in actor Saif Ali Khan assault case of 2012

Don't Miss

View All
Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam
Chandigarh

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Top News

CLP authorises Kharge to pick Karnataka CM

CLP authorises Kharge to pick Karnataka CM

Observers to submit report | Name may be announced today

Pan-India outreach to mark 9 years of Modi rule

Pan-India outreach to mark 9 years of Modi rule

Month-long campaign to start with PM’s mega rally on May 30

Fair world order feasible if Asia multipolar: EAM

Fair world order feasible if Asia multipolar: EAM

Says EU must step in Indo-Pacific, cites supply chain const...

Tribal MLAs restive, Manipur CM in Delhi to meet PM, Shah

Tribal MLAs restive, Manipur CM in Delhi to meet PM, Shah

Karnataka DGP Sood next CBI chief

Karnataka DGP Sood next CBI chief

1986-batch IPS officer to head probe agency for two years


Cities

View All

ICSE Class X: Students pass with flying colours

ICSE Class X: Students pass with flying colours

Pupils excel in Class XII exams

Farmers urged not to burn crop residue

AAP victory in LS byelection may see civic body poll being held soon

IMA faction accuses executive body of arbitrary decisions

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

5 Chandigarh pupils among Class XII toppers

5 Chandigarh pupils among Class XII toppers

Class X exam: Mudit excels with 99.6%

Odds fail to stop these achievers

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

Open house: What steps should be taken to ensure proper collection of horticulture waste?

AIIMS conducts metal-free spine fixation surgery on infant in Delhi

AIIMS conducts metal-free spine fixation surgery on infant in Delhi

Delhi High Court refuses to stay Lokpal proceedings against ex-IAS officer

58,685 challans issued in 15 days in Noida; 1K vehicles seized

Man killed in Tilak Nagar house blaze

Married month ago, woman kills self

Class XII: Girls do it yet again

CISCE Class XII results: Girls do it yet again

Harshita Goel excels with 99.2% in Class X results

Three killed, 2 hurt as motorcycle, car collide near Kup Kalan village

Fire breaks out in hosiery, godown in Ludhiana

11 mobiles seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Patiala district students pass exams with flying colours

Patiala district students pass exams with flying colours

Celebrations of Sirhind Fateh Divas end