Datesheet out for Class X, XII exams

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 3

The Board of School Education, Haryana Bhiwani, has announced the datesheet for the examinations of matriculation and Class XII classes this season.

The Chairman of the Board, Dr Jagbir Singh, said examinations would be held offline from March 30 to April 29. He said a total of 6.68 lakh students would take the exams in all categories of regular and private students.

A total of 1,700 exam centres were being set up across the state and 250 flying squads were being formed to prevent copying and the use of unfair means.

He said that 40 per cent marks would be subjective and 40 per cent marks objective. Thus, a total of 80 marks would be in the examination and 20 per cent would be from internal assessment.