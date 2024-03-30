DC oversees poll readiness in Jagadhri

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 29

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Captain Manoj Kumar, Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia and Additional Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha visited various polling booths set up in the Jagadhri Assembly constituency to take stock of the preparations made in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

They inspected the polling booths at Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Chhachhrauli, and Government Middle School, Malikpur Khadar.

They examined all required facilities including toilets, clean drinking water, ramps, electricity supply system and other arrangements at the polling centres.

Kumar said all polling booths would be made convenient, so that no voter would face any inconvenience in casting his/her vote.

He said almost all preparations were complete in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to be held in Haryana on May 25.

“The Assistant Returning Officers of the district have been instructed to inspect the polling booths of their respective areas and complete the preparations related to the elections, on time. They have also been asked to make the common people aware about voting in the elections,” said Captain Manoj Kumar.

During the visit to the polling booths, Ganga Ram Punia also conducted a surprise inspection at the Tajewala police naka/barricade and gave necessary directions to the police personnel.

Ayush Sinha and other officers were also present on the occasion.

