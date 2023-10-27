Deepender Hooda demands probe into vet recruitment scam

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 26

Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda has demanded an impartial investigation into the veterinary recruitment scam.

The candidates who appeared in the examination told him that there were errors in the recruitment paper that was held on January 15.

“Apart from this, a number of questions were copied from the Maharashtra paper. Also, many candidates have challenged the scam in the Punjab and Haryana High Court with evidence,” he said adding that they further demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter.

He stated that even Minister of State in the BJP government at the Centre Sanjeev Balyan had raised questions on the recruitment process of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC). In the veterinary surgeon recruitment paper, wrong answers were given to more than 26 questions, he said.

The candidates told Hooda that the paper was to be held on January 15 and two days before that, they started receiving calls for buying and selling of papers.

“The audio of the conversation with the ‘recruitment mafia’ has also gone viral on social media. Instead of getting these facts investigated impartially, there are reports of early release of results to cover up the frauds.”

