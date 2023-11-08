Girls in possession of mobile phones were soft targets for school principal

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Jind, November 7

Shocking revelations of molestation of students by the principal of Government Senior Secondary School in Jind have come to light.

The principal, who was a maths teacher, took occasional classes for senior students. He would touch the girl sitting on the last desk so that other students would not notice his misdemeanour.

Sources said the principal also used to call the girls to his office. He used to talk in an obscene manner, and touch the students on their head, shoulders and thigh.

He used to target “vulnerable” girls by collecting information from his “sources” if they were carrying a mobile phone to school, or if they had a boyfriend.

He would call a girl to his room whenever he found her in possession of a mobile phone and put lewd questions to her, like whether she had a boyfriend, or if she had physical relations with someone.

“He used to threaten them that he would report the matter to their parents and that their studies would be discontinued. It made the victim(s) fall into his trap,” reveals a source.

He was punctual and used to reach school about half an hour before time, and left the premises well after closing time. After testing the limits by asking awkward questions, he would pressure the victim to befriend him. Sources revealed that he had come to know about the complaint filed by a girl and tried to contact her.

However, school employees, including non-teaching staff, were reluctant to share any information when The Tribune team visited the school today. “Whenever the principal wanted to interact with a staff member or student, he used to send a peon to the classroom, or ask a student who visited his room to tell specific girls to visit his office,” an employee stated.

Meanwhile, administration sources said while about 50 girls had responded to a questionnaire to verify molestation by the principal, eight recorded their statements under Section 164, CrPC, which had become a strong evidence in the case. “The police had sufficient evidence to file a challan, though investigation is going on,” said an official.

DSP Amit Bhatia, meanwhile, said the principal was sent to jail for 14 days on completion of his two-day remand today.

Collected personal information

The principal used to target “vulnerable” girls by collecting information from his “sources” if they were carrying a mobile phone to school, or if they had a boyfriend.