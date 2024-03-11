Govt job appointees create chaos at hospitals in Hisar, Bhiwani, Fatehabad, Jind districts

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 10

A large number of candidates selected for Group D government jobs are visiting government hospitals in Hisar, Bhiwani, Fatehabad and Jind district to get their medical tests done before their joining. As a result, heavy rush is being witnessed at the hospitals since yesterday.

In view of the newly appointed candidates, the government hospitals kept the OPDs and labs open on Sunday.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission released the list of the Group D candidates selected though the common eligibility test (CET) two days ago. The selected candidates require a medical fitness certificate to complete the formalities of their joining in respective departments.

The Civil Hospital in Hisar witnessed chaos last night when more than 1,000 newly hired candidates rushed to the hospital to get their medical tests done, leading to long queues outside the cabins of the medical specialists and in front of the test labs.

Initially, the hospital officials announced the closure of the test labs after 5 pm. However, the youths objected to the move and said they had been standing in queues since morning. Later, the authorities kept the labs open till late night. The increasing rush caused pandemonium as security staff and police personnel were called to manage the queues at night.

In Fatehabad district, the newly appointed employees today got enraged over the delay in the issuance of medical fitness certificates. They tried to block the Hisar-Fatehabad highway in front of the Civil Hospital. However, health officials assured them that the certificates were being issues at the earliest. They said it was a time-taking exercise to complete the formalities before issuing the certificate.

Hospitals in Jind and Bhiwani districts also witnessed the similar situation. According to health officials, specialists from other hospitals were roped in to conduct the medical tests.

Dr Rajesh Bhola, Deputy Civil Surgeon, Civil Hospital, Jind, said, “Medical tests are being conducted as per the due procedure and it takes time. We will conduct the medical tests of all youths visiting the hospital.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhiwani #Fatehabad #Hisar #Jind