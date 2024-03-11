Govt job appointees create chaos at hospitals in Hisar, Bhiwani, Fatehabad, Jind districts

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, March 10
A large number of candidates selected for Group D government jobs are visiting government hospitals in Hisar, Bhiwani, Fatehabad and Jind district to get their medical tests done before their joining. As a result, heavy rush is being witnessed at the hospitals since yesterday.
In view of the newly appointed candidates, the government hospitals kept the OPDs and labs open on Sunday.
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission released the list of the Group D candidates selected though the common eligibility test (CET) two days ago. The selected candidates require a medical fitness certificate to complete the formalities of their joining in respective departments.
The Civil Hospital in Hisar witnessed chaos last night when more than 1,000 newly hired candidates rushed to the hospital to get their medical tests done, leading to long queues outside the cabins of the medical specialists and in front of the test labs.
Initially, the hospital officials announced the closure of the test labs after 5 pm. However, the youths objected to the move and said they had been standing in queues since morning. Later, the authorities kept the labs open till late night. The increasing rush caused pandemonium as security staff and police personnel were called to manage the queues at night.
In Fatehabad district, the newly appointed employees today got enraged over the delay in the issuance of medical fitness certificates. They tried to block the Hisar-Fatehabad highway in front of the Civil Hospital. However, health officials assured them that the certificates were being issues at the earliest. They said it was a time-taking exercise to complete the formalities before issuing the certificate.
Hospitals in Jind and Bhiwani districts also witnessed the similar situation. According to health officials, specialists from other hospitals were roped in to conduct the medical tests.
Dr Rajesh Bhola, Deputy Civil Surgeon, Civil Hospital, Jind, said, “Medical tests are being conducted as per the due procedure and it takes time. We will conduct the medical tests of all youths visiting the hospital.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...