Over 80 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi

New Delhi/Noida, May 1

Over 80 schools in Delhi received bomb threats through emails on Wednesday leading to chaos and widespread alarm but “nothing objectionable” was found, officials said. The schools were evacuated after local police were informed about the threat emails. Multiple private schools in Noida and Greater Noida also received the bomb threat.

#Private Schools