Gurugram, Faridabad emerge hotspots with over 60% cases

Tribune News Service

Gurugram/Faridabad, April 21

Gurugram and Faridabad have emerged as hotspots of Covid cases in the fresh wave that started last month. Over 60 per cent of the total fresh cases in the state, which surfaced in the past 48 hours, have been reported from these two districts, said officials of the Health Department. Health Minister Anil Vij, who took stock of the situation at Gurugram today, directed the authorities concerned to speed up the testing and implementation of the Covid protocol.

While Gurugram remains at top spot in matters of both fresh and active cases with a number of 598 and 2,730 on Friday, it was Faridabad which reported 159 fresh and a total of 806 active cases today. Gurugram and Faridabad reported 513 and 108 fresh cases, respectively on Thursday, which comes to 58.64 per cent of the total cases of 1,059 reported from across the state yesterday. With the number rising slightly, the share of these districts contribute to 60 per cent of the cases said an official of the Health Department. However, he claimed that in view of a robust recovery rate, the increase in the number of active cases had not been much of a concern, as the recovery period had shortened to four to six days in the past one and half months.

Health Minister Anil Vij, who held a meeting of the officials at Gurugram today, said while a regular monitoring was being done, the department had released the indent for providing the booster dose in all districts. He said the officials concerned had been directed to speed up testing, genome sequencing at government hospitals. Dr Virender Yadav, Civil Surgeon, Gurugram, said 49,000 tests had been done in the recent past and the genome sequencing of 1,663 patients had been done and no case of Delta variant had been found in the district so far. Only 16 out of the total 2,730 active cases were hospitalised as on Friday.

COVID: SITUATION UNDER CONTROL

Dr Ram Bhagat, Nodal Officer, Faridabad, said only 16 out of the total 806 active cases had been hospitalised. He claimed that the situation was under control and there was no panic as the department had taken all measures to deal with the issue.