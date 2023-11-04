Gurugram hospitals asked to establish smog OPDs, wards

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, November 3

With air quality constantly deteriorating in the National Capital Region (NCR), authorities in Gurugram have directed all private and government hospitals to set up smog OPDs and wards.

As there has been a sudden spurt in cases of pulmonary diseases, especially among newborns, children, and cardiac and COPD patients, the hospitals have also been asked to remain well equipped with bronchodilators, nebulisers and steroids.

Air quality in Gurugram remained very poor today with poor visibility and AQI of 350. Majority of private schools and offices functioned online.

“Air quality is bad and expected to deteriorate further. The situation is worse in other parts of the NCR, and Gurugram being a medical hub gets patients from all over. Right from big private hospitals to community health centres, all have to provide special smog-related medical services and be ready for any emergencies,” said Dr Virender Yadav, CMO, Gurugram.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav, who chaired a special meeting today, announced several measures to fight air pollution. The millennium city will have over 200 water sprinklers working round the clock to reduce the impact of smog. As per the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), there has been a complete ban on construction and demolition. Special enforcement teams will ensure even the construction material is well covered.

“We have put all agencies, including NHAI and HSIIDC, on the job. We are still awaiting orders from the state government on plying of vehicles. We will decide on work from home and the closure of schools on Sunday,” said Yadav.

Meanwhile, Faridabad registered AQI of 450 today. With the air quality falling into severe category, plying of BS3 petrol BS4 diesel vehicles has been banned in the district.

“We have intensified sprinkling of water and formed 66 special teams to conduct inspection even at night time. The C and D activities have been banned in addition to any form of burning. We have acted on CAQM orders and banned particular set of vehicles. A strict implementation of these measures is bound to bring down the air pollution,” said Akansha Tanwar, Regional Officer, HSPCB, Faridabad.

Meanwhile, all stone crushers in both the districts have been shut. The parents’ associations and corporate employees have taken to social media, urging the district administration to mandate work and study from home.

