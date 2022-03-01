Haryana board told not to charge registration fee from pvt schools

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, February 28

In what appears to be another setback for the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), the Department of Elementary Education has directed it not to charge any registration fee from private schools affiliated to the CBSE and other boards as exams for Class V and VIII for all government and private schools in the state have been deferred.

Sources said the development came after the issue reached CM Manohar Lal Khattar. It was brought to his notice that the BSEH was pressurising private schools for registration by paying Rs5,000 fee even after the board exams for both the classes were postponed till next year.

Even, warnings of taking action against schools were also issued in case they did not register with the board. There are over 2,000 private schools affiliated to the CBSE and majority of them are opposing the BSEH for continuing the registration process despite the state government’s announcement for no board exams of Class V and VIII in this session. The BSEH authorities claimed that more than 50 per cent of private schools affiliated to other boards were registered with the board. Their fee would now not be refunded as they need not register again next year.

“Directing private schools to register themselves with the BSEH citing board exams for Class VIII is illogical and illegal as all educational institutions are conducting exams on their own level,” said Anil Kaushik, president, Progressive Private Schools Association, Haryana.

Ved Prakash Yadav, vice-chairman, BSEH, said the process for registration of private schools affiliated to other boards had been temporarily been put on hold following the government’s directives. The process would be resumed in the next academic session, Yadav added.

“As many as 1,048 private schools affiliated to the CBSE are already registered with the BSEH. Their registration will be considered for the next academic session. Private schools, which have enrolled their students for Class VIII regular exams in the state, have been asked to file claim applications to get refund of the registration fee,” said Yadav.

