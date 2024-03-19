Haryana Cabinet expansion today

Geetanjali Gayatri
Chandigarh, March 18
Two days after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini is all set to expand his Cabinet on Tuesday. Sources said the expansion would take place after the conclusion of BJP chief JP Nadda’s Karnal visit. The Haryana Raj Bhawan had been intimated “to be prepared”, they said.
The sources said with model code of conduct in force, Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal had been kept in the loop and the government had taken permission for expanding the ministry. There, however, seemed to be lack of consensus on the MLAs to be inducted as ministers since the BJP-led government proved majority with the help of Independents.
The government would also need to balance the caste equation, besides ensuring representation to various areas. In the 14-member Council of Ministers, the government has already inducted four ministers from the BJP and one from among Independents. Presently, there are eight vacancies. The BJP, which has 41 MLAs, won the vote of confidence with the support of six Independents and one MLA of the Haryana Lokhit Party. It remains to be seen how many of them are accommodated.
