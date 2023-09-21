Illegal publicity material removed in Yamunanagar, Jagadhri

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar,September 20

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), conducted a drive against illegal publicity material in the twin cities on Wednesday.

Taking action on the directions of Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha, the MCYJ teams headed by Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Lakhmi Singh Tewatia removed the illegal publicity material from all wards.

“The MCYJ teams have removed illegal hoardings, banners, flex boards and posters from public places, today,” said the ATP. Dheeraj Kumar, Additional Municipal Commissioner, and Ashok Kumar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, said those illegal publicity materials were spoiling the beauty of the two cities and causing revenue loss to the corporation.

They said these publicity materials were illegally installed at public places, including on dividers of the main roads, chowks, streetlight poles and walls of parks.

The drive against illegal hoardings and other publicity material would continue in future too.

The authorities said the publicity material could be installed only at designated places falling under the MCYJ limits.

