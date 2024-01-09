Jan Sandesh Yatra to start on Jan 17

Hisar, January 8
The Congress national general secretary and former Union minister, Kumari Selja, today said that the Congress’s Jan Sandesh Yatra would start from Hisar on January 17.
Addressing a press conference here, she said the objective of the yatra was to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. “The yatra will commence from Hisar on January 17 and traverse through the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency on January 20, 21 and 22,” she said.
AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhary would participate in the yatra. “There is an open invitation to all leaders to participate,” she said.
However, she hit out at Haryana Congress incharge Deepak Babaria for his statement that the yatra had no official approval. “I cannot understand the meaning of his statement. I guess, he had not talked to the Congress president about it. The yatra is being undertaken with the full knowledge of the Congress president,” she stated.
