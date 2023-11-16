Jind horror: Mystery shrouds death of 2 more girls

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, November 15

It has come to light that two more girls, apart from a suicide victim, who were students of Government Senior Secondary School in a town of Jind district, allegedly died under mysterious circumstances in recent months.

Making this revelation on the basis of information procured following interaction with girl students of the school, Samyukta Kisan Morcha activist Sikkim Nain said, “It is not clear whether the girls died of some ailment or any other reason. But the incidents need a thorough probe.”

The principal of the school had been arrested on charges of sexually harassing several girls. A preliminary inquiry had revealed that about 60 girls reported facing harassment.

Savita, state president of the Janwadi Mahila Samiti (JMS), who met about 20 girls, said she also got information about the death of another girl from students during her interaction.

“Disturbing accounts of the alleged sexual harassment have been shared by girls,” she said. Sharing details about the Class XI student, who committed suicide at her house on September 30, her classmates told the JMS activist that the victim had come to the school on September 30. “She was frequently called by the principal to his room,” she said.

“The principal used to contact the victim students via Instagram accounts on their tabs allotted by the Education Department,” sources revealed.

The principal, who is in judicial custody, used to send inappropriate messages to the girls on their Instagram accounts. He sent a message “143” which is a slang for “I love you” to a victim, students said during their interaction with women activists who have come to counsel the girls.

SKM activist Nain said a girl student dropped out of the school due to exploitation and mental torture. “She is undergoing psychiatric treatment in Chandigarh now. She has expressed readiness to give a statement to the police. The girl told about the incident to her parents after which her studies were discontinued,” Nain said.

The SKM activist said she met the Jind SP today and demanded a probe against staff members whose name had surfaced in the case.

Jind SP Sumit Kumar said the police had got no details from the social media account of the accused.

