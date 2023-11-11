Joint teams conduct raid in Tauru

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 10

Taking cognizance of The Tribune’s report— dated November 10— highlighting the violation of GRAP Stage IV by stone crusher operators, RMC plants and illegal dumpyards in Nuh, a team of Mining Department and Pollution Board conducted a raid in Tauru block.

Surrounded by industrial towns of Bhiwadi and Manesar, Tauru stands as Nuh’s most polluted block, which has been struggling with severe air quality.

In its report, The Tribune had highlighted that stone crusher plants and RMC units did not shut the operations despite clear mandate by the authorities concerned. Besides, burning of waste in the dumpyards located in the block also came to light during The Tribune’s visit to the block.

A team, headed by Regional Officer Pollution Board Vipin Kumar and Mining officer Anil Kumar, raided over 30 locations in Tauru block.

“Our team carried out a detailed survey of the units. Those found violating the norms will be served notices and the plants found operating without license will be shut down,” said Vipin Kumar.

