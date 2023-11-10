Stone crusher plants continue to operate in Nuh despite ban

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, November 9

Indifferent to the deteriorating air quality and implementation of GRAP Stage IV, stone crusher plants in Nuh district continue to operate without proper checks by the authorities concerned.

Got no orders There is no pollution here and we have received no orders so far. So, why should we shut operations? We will do so when we receive the orders. Manager of a crusher at Tauru

As per complaints filed with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) by residents of Tauru block, which is a key hub of mining activity in the district, the transportation of uncovered gravel and sand, along with the stone crushing activity, has substantially intensified the smog in the area.

It may be noted that the Commission for Air Quality Management has announced a complete ban on any mining activity, including quarrying and crushing, in the NCR.

However, many small and big plant operators claimed to have had no such orders, as revealed by The Tribune’s visit to the block.

“There is no pollution here, and we have received no orders as yet, so why to shut the operations? We will do so when we receive these orders,” said a crusher manager from Tauru town. Some stone crushers from Khori Khurd village also claimed to have no information regarding the implementation of GRAP, and blamed the industrial town of Bhiwadi for its contribution to an increase in the smog levels in the area.

There has also been a substantial decrease in the air quality of Manesar and Bhiwadi over the last five days, with Bhiwadi recording an AQI of 394 and Manesar standing at 357. The canters carrying gravel and sand ply uncovered across the district without any checks.

Not only crushers, but even hot mix plants in other blocks of the districts such as Ferozpur Jhirka are, too, are functioning normally with smoke emanating from the industrial chimneys.

“The entire area stays covered in thick smog, which has resulted in an increase in the number of patients suffering with burning eyes and breathing issues. Children and senior citizens are among the most affected. We tried to discuss the matter with the crusher plant owners, but they drove us away. We want the SDM to conduct inspections and get these plants closed down for at least a few days so that we can breathe,” said Khori Khurd Sarpanch Akhtar Ali.

The CPCB has meanwhile asked local authorities to look into the matter and stop the violations.

