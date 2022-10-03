Karnal jumps one rank up in Swachh Survekshan

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 2

Even though Karnal managed to secure a position among the top 100 cities of the country in Swachh Survekshan 2022 survey, it has not been able to witness a substantial change in its ranking. Jumping one rank up from the previous year’s ranking, Karnal bagged the 85th position among 4,354 cities in the 1-10 lakh population category.

In 2021, it slipped to the 86th rank from rank 17 in Swachh Survekshan 2020 survey, which saw a jump from the rank 24 in 2019. Karnal was ranked 41st and 65th in Swachh Survekshan 2018 and 2017 surveys, respectively.

As per sources, lack of coordination among government agencies and garbage management in the city resulted in the poor show for two consecutive years. Improper door-to-door garbage lifting also added to the problem.

An official source said secondary dumping points in the city had remained a problem the entire year. People had filed several complaints with the authorities to remove these points, but in vain.

