Karnal police nab 48 POs, 71 bail-jumpers in month

Karnal, April 17

The Karnal police apprehended 48 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 71 bail-jumpers from March 16 to April 15 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Through this period they also seized four illegal pistols, two knives, four live cartridges, 317.080kg of chura post, 1.591kg of charas, 18.173kg of ganja pati, 49g of smack, 1.443kg of opium, 48 opium plants, 446g tablets and capsules, 8,846.05L of lahan, and country-made liquor. A total of 27 FIRs have been filed, leading to the arrest of 41 people, said SP Deepak Saharan, adding that they had executed 294 non-bailable warrants.

In light of the Lok Sabha elections, the police have heightened surveillance at checkpoints and along the border with Uttar Pradesh. “Police presence has been strengthened throughout the district. Vehicles are being thoroughly inspected to curb any suspicious activities,” the SP said.

The SP urged people to adhere to the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (EC) and refrain from violating the model code of conduct. He issued a warning to those attempting to influence voters through bribery, threats or any other means.

The Karnal police have also issued a mobile number (9729990750) on which the public could share relevant information.

“We are scrutinising records of hotels, inns and guesthouses to check any suspicious activities,” he added.

SP said that out of 12,118 firearm licence holders, 6,179 have already surrendered their weapons. He appealed to those who are yet to do so as soon as possible, or face legal action.

