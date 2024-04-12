Khattar takes a dig at Bansi Lal

Bhiwani, April 11
A day after taking an indirect dig at former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, former CM Manohar Lal Khattar today came out with a statement about another former Chief Minister Bansi Lal while recalling his (Bansi Lal’s) stand of transferring teachers away from their home districts.
Addressing a public meeting in Bhiwani which is the home district of Bansi Lal, Khattar said that he had regard for him but he too took a stand to deploy teachers about 20 miles away from their homes so that they could not return home in the evening.
“But a teacher away from home has several concerns about his family which could distract him from teaching. We formulated a policy that if a teacher is given posting close to his hometown, he would teach better. Now, 95 per cent teachers are posted close to their homes,” he stated. He added that in the new system, over one lakh jobs were given in Haryana without any recommendation and money. “No person had to sell his property or land for a job,” he said.
Attacking the Congress in Haryana, he said that the Opposition does not have a candidate.
