Major fire breaks out at car showroom in Sonepat

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, January 28

A major fire broke out at a two-storeyed car accessory showroom at Subhash Chowk here this afternoon.

Sunil, owner of the accessories shop, said when he saw smoke billowing out of the first floor of his shop in the evening, he immediately informed the Fire Brigade about the incident. Those present at the site and other shopkeepers tried to douse the flames. The reason behind the fire was yet to be ascertained. Ten fire engines were pressed into service. It took around three hours to control the flames, said the fire officer.

No casualty was reported in the mishap.