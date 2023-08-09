Nuh flare-up: Case against mahapanchayat for inciting communal hatred

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 8

Taking a stern stance over the Hindu mahapanchayat held in the city on August 6 without the permission of the authorities, the Gurugram police have registered a case against its organisers and participants.

Three held for mazar fire The Gurugram police have arrested three of the five men accused of starting fire at a mazar in the Khandsa village.

They allegedly set the place of worship on fire after being influenced by social media posts on the communal clashes that began in Nuh district and later spread to Gurugram and other surrounding areas.

The three arrested accused have been identified as Gulshan, Vijay, and Lalit — all residents of Khandsa village.

The mahapanchayat had created ripples after giving a call for the economic boycott of Muslims and even seeking the resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar, calling him a “weak CM”.

The Sector 56 police station has registered a case against the mahpanchayat for promoting enmity, preaching denial of basic rights to a particular community, disobeying public order and inciting communal hatred. An FIR has been registered in this regard under Sections 153A, 153B, 188, 505 of the IPC.

While two accused, Right wing activist panchayat organiser and main orator Kulbhushan Bhardwaj and Babita Gurjar, have been named in the case, the police are reviewing the videos of the panchayat and identifying others.

The mahapanchayat was called to protest against the police crackdown during the communal clashes where several youths of Tighra village were arrested and detained.

The police produced them in court and sent them to jail, but villagers said the accused arrested by the police were innocent. A special committee after the mahapanchayat met the DC Gurugram also and submitted a memorandum to him. Although during this period, Section 144 was imposed on the orders of the District Magistrate, villagers gathered here.

According to the police, despite the refusal, the panchayat was organised here. Provocative speeches were delivered by some people at the panchayat, after which the police station concerned in charge filed a complaint and registered a case. The police say the matter was being investigated.

The city reported a fresh case of stone pelting at a meat shop and the accused have been rounded up.

