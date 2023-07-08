On the run for 15 years, 2 notorious gangsters held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 7

The Faridabad police arrested two notorious gangsters who were absconding for almost 13 years. The arrested accused have been identified as Himanshu, alias Jangli, and Manoj, alias Billa. Both were arrested last night from Sector 3, Ballabgarh. They carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on their heads. Both were produced in a city court and the police have taken them on four-day police remand.

According to the police. 15 cases of extortion, robbery, snatching, fighting and illegal weapons etc. have been registered against the accused in Faridabad. In six cases, they were declared proclaimed offenders by the court.

Aman Yadav, ACP, Crime, said the Crime Branch police, Sector 65, arrested two gangsters named Jangli and Billa when they came to Sector 3, Ballabhgarh, on Thursday night to commit a crime.

“The accused had made their hideouts at many places in Delhi and UP where they were hiding, but finally our crime branch team arrested them. We are questioning the accused and expect to solve many other cases,” added ACP Yadav.

The police said both the accused were residents of Nathu Colony in Ballabgarh. One of their aides, Devendra, alias Lala, is still absconding.