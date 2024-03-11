Yamunanagar: Permits issued by officials being used for illegal mining, says Contractor

Shiv Kumar Sharma
Yamunanagar, March 10
A mining contractor has lodged a complaint with the Yamunanagar SP, asking him to take action against officers of the Mines and Geology Department for allegedly issuing three short-term mining permits that are being used for illegal mining.
Complainant Sandeep Kumar of Model Town, in his complaint with SP Ganga Ram Punia, said the said illegal permits had caused huge revenue loss to the government. He alleged that those three permits were issued in the name of two firms, adding that only the Mining Department had the power to issue those.
“The department has illegally issued three permits in connivance with the mining mafia. This fraud should be probed thoroughly and an FIR should be registered against the department officers, employees and other persons involved in the case,” said Sandeep.
According to information, someone illegally generated three permits on Haryana Mines and Geology Information System (HMGIS) — a portal of the department — in the name of two firms, reportedly associated with construction work. It was allegedly done to issue fake e-rawanas to some screening plants and stone crushers to carry out illegal mining activity. The permits were issued for activity in Dhanaura village, falling under the Bilaspur police station, for the mineral excavation of 70,000 metric tonnes of boulder, gravel and sand from February 1 to 25. Fake e-rawanas were issued to some screening plants of Yamunanagar district using those permits.
“When this matter came to our notice, we got an FIR registered at the Bilaspur police station on March 5. We have also informed the higher authorities of the department about the case,” said Yamunanagar District Mining Officer Omdutt Sharma.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...