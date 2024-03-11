Yamunanagar: Permits issued by officials being used for illegal mining, says Contractor

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, March 10

A mining contractor has lodged a complaint with the Yamunanagar SP, asking him to take action against officers of the Mines and Geology Department for allegedly issuing three short-term mining permits that are being used for illegal mining.

Complainant Sandeep Kumar of Model Town, in his complaint with SP Ganga Ram Punia, said the said illegal permits had caused huge revenue loss to the government. He alleged that those three permits were issued in the name of two firms, adding that only the Mining Department had the power to issue those.

“The department has illegally issued three permits in connivance with the mining mafia. This fraud should be probed thoroughly and an FIR should be registered against the department officers, employees and other persons involved in the case,” said Sandeep.

According to information, someone illegally generated three permits on Haryana Mines and Geology Information System (HMGIS) — a portal of the department — in the name of two firms, reportedly associated with construction work. It was allegedly done to issue fake e-rawanas to some screening plants and stone crushers to carry out illegal mining activity. The permits were issued for activity in Dhanaura village, falling under the Bilaspur police station, for the mineral excavation of 70,000 metric tonnes of boulder, gravel and sand from February 1 to 25. Fake e-rawanas were issued to some screening plants of Yamunanagar district using those permits.

“When this matter came to our notice, we got an FIR registered at the Bilaspur police station on March 5. We have also informed the higher authorities of the department about the case,” said Yamunanagar District Mining Officer Omdutt Sharma.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Illegal Mining #Yamunanagar