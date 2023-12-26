Poor visibility as dense fog engulfs Haryana

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, December 25

On Christmas morning, people across the state woke up to chilly weather as Haryana witnessed dense fog coupled with a cold wave, which continued throughout the day, affecting normal life. People got some relief in the afternoon, but as the day passed, a thick blanket of fog again engulfed the region. Agricultural experts consider thick fog and a cold wave beneficial for wheat varieties as they contribute to a high yield.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Haryana ranged from 5.4°C to 10.3°C. The cold wave and foggy conditions are expected to continue for the next few days, and the mercury may remain below normal.

Expect high yield Sowing of wheat has been completed across the region, and it is at different stages of growth. Climatic conditions are beneficial for all wheat varieties and we expect a bumper production. The country has fixed a target of 114 MT for wheat production, which will be achieved. —Gyanendra Singh, Director, IIWBR

The minimum temperature of Ambala was 9°C, Hisar (7.3°C), Karnal (7.8°C), Rohtak (7.6°C), Bhiwani (8°C), Sirsa (9.2°C), Fatehabad (7°C), Gurugram (10°C), Jhajjar (7.3°C), Kurukshetra (10.3°C), Mahendragarh (5.4°C), Nuh (9.3°C), Sonepat (8.9°C), Yamunanagar (7°C), Panipat (7°C), Panchkula (7.7°C), Kaithal (8.5°C), Jind (8.4°C), Faridabad (10°C) and Rewari (9.2°C).

The thick blanket of fog has resulted in poor visibility across the state, ranging from 5 to 20 metres in the morning, affecting road and rail traffic. Commuters were seen driving cautiously on national and state highways. The police have advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and drive carefully. Several accidents have been reported across the state due to dense fog, including one in Karnal, resulting in the death of a 50-year-old man.

On the other hand, dense fog and cold wave have brought cheers to farmers. As per scientists of the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR), Karnal, fog provides moisture and prevents water stress.

Sowing of wheat has been completed across the region, and the crop is at different stages of growth, said Dr Gyanendra Singh, Director, IIWBR, adding that the climatic conditions were favourable for all wheat varieties and they expected a bumper production this year as well. He said the country had fixed a target of 114 MT of wheat production, which would be achieved.

“Fog is always good for wheat crop as it provides moisture for growth. The early-sown varieties are at the stage of first node formation, while the late-sown varieties are reaching the first irrigation stage. The temperature and climatic factors are very favourable for the crop,” he added.

