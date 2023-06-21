Rectify data or face stir, warns BKU (Charuni)

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 20

As a number of farmers continue to face inconvenience in selling their sunflower produce due to mismatch of data on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) has threatened to launch a stir if the data was not rectified within two days.

BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni stated: “The farmers get registration done on the portal and the data is used by the government for procurement. They are facing inconvenience in selling sunflower seeds because of the mismatched data.”

“For instance, a farmer got registration done for 10 acres, but on the portal, only 8 acres were registered. In such a scenario, the farmer would not be able to sell his produce on 2 acres to a government agency and would be forced to sell it at cheaper rates to private players. There are cases in which the farmers have received money into their accounts under the Bhavantar Bharpai scheme, but they are unable to sell their produce due to data mismatch,” he claimed.

The matter was raised with the government during a meeting held in Chandigarh, but the data was not rectified. The farmers were being harassed and if the portal was not rectified in two days, the farmers would be forced to launch an agitation, he warned.

BKU (Charuni) spokesman Rakesh Bains said: “Farmers had got their registration done, but their quota was not showing due to which gate passes were not being issued. Aadhaar card mismatch and lesser area registered during verification were some issues they were facing. The matter was raised with officials, but to no avail.”

Shahabad grain market committee secretary Krishan Malik said the issue of Aadhaar mismatch was expected to be resolved soon and efforts were being made to resolve the other grievances too.