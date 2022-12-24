SDO, JE held taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 23

A team of the state Vigilance Bureau arrested an SDO (Civil UHBVN, construction wing) Panipat and a junior engineer (JE) of the same wing while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 77,000.

The accused were identified as Rakesh Kumar, SDO, of Kanheli in Rohtak, and Rajesh Kumar, JE, of Jaurasi village in Panipat district.

Sources said they demanded the bribe from complainant Balraj of Gurugram, who had constructed the building of the 33KV sub-station in Kabri village in the district. “A case was registered against them. They were arrested by the Vigilance Bureau,” said inspector Sachin Kumar of the VB.

