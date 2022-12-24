SDO, JE held taking bribe

Karnal, December 23
A team of the state Vigilance Bureau arrested an SDO (Civil UHBVN, construction wing) Panipat and a junior engineer (JE) of the same wing while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 77,000.
The accused were identified as Rakesh Kumar, SDO, of Kanheli in Rohtak, and Rajesh Kumar, JE, of Jaurasi village in Panipat district.
Sources said they demanded the bribe from complainant Balraj of Gurugram, who had constructed the building of the 33KV sub-station in Kabri village in the district. “A case was registered against them. They were arrested by the Vigilance Bureau,” said inspector Sachin Kumar of the VB.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...