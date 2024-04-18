Separate High Court, capital sought at workshop

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 17

To press for the demand of a separate capital and high court (HC) the ‘Haryana Banao Abhiyan’ organised a workshop in Karnal on Wednesday. Mahinder Singh Chora, former deputy secretary, Government of India, said the seminar would prove to be a significant step in shaping the state.

Shedding light on the importance of a separate capital, he said in 1966, Haryana was recognised as a complete administrative unit, after which Himachal Pradesh was formed and it’s leaders gave it a new identity by introducing a separate capital and high court.

Advocate Jai Prakash Kamboj said a separate capital and HC was important for the state. Radha Shyam Sharma, former vice-chancellor (VC), also emphasised on the importance of a separate capital and high court.

Randhir Singh Badhran, convener of ‘Haryana Banao Abhiyan’ and former president of Punjab-Haryana-Chandigarh Bar Council, said all sections of the society would be involved in raising the issue and putting pressure on both the central and state governments.

“We are actively raising the issue of advocate welfare funds through the separate Bar Council of Haryana and also raising budget for the welfare of advocates of Haryana,” he said.

