September to be observed as nutrition month in Haryana

Chandigarh, September 11
The Haryana Women and Child Development Department is observing Special Nutrition Month till September 30.
An official spokesperson said under this programme, awareness on proper nutrition was being created among parents, for which the Department of Ayush was organising yoga camps on Monday, while a nutrition fair was being organised on September 13.
‘Khelo and Padho’ activities will be organised on September 14 and special health check-up of pregnant women will be held on September 15.
The Haryana Women and Child Development Department has planned various activities and programmes for the whole month. A full month review would be done on the culmination of ‘Poshan Maah’ on September 30, the spokesperson said.
