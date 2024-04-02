Two arrested with 11 kg of poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 1

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Kurukshetra police on Sunday arrested two persons after 11-kg poppy husk was recovered from their possession.

The accused were identified as Surinder Singh and Rohit Sharma, both residents of Punjab.

A Kurukshetra police spokesman said, “Following a tip-off that the accused transport goods in a truck to Bihar, Jharkhand and Kolkata and bring chura post on their way back, a checkpost was laid on the NH-44 in Shahabad.”

“The truck was stopped at the checkpost and during the checking, 11-kg poppy husk was recovered from their possession. A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Shahabad police station,” the police spokesperson added.

