Two arrested with 11 kg of poppy husk

Kurukshetra, April 1
The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Kurukshetra police on Sunday arrested two persons after 11-kg poppy husk was recovered from their possession.
The accused were identified as Surinder Singh and Rohit Sharma, both residents of Punjab.
A Kurukshetra police spokesman said, “Following a tip-off that the accused transport goods in a truck to Bihar, Jharkhand and Kolkata and bring chura post on their way back, a checkpost was laid on the NH-44 in Shahabad.”
“The truck was stopped at the checkpost and during the checking, 11-kg poppy husk was recovered from their possession. A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Shahabad police station,” the police spokesperson added.
