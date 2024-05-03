What Our Readers Say: Lack of potable water at bus stand irks passengers

Passengers visiting the Hisar bus stand face a lot of problems due to the lack of potable water there. The authorities have turned a blind eye to the issue. The passengers have to buy drinking water from shops. The officials concerned should make arrangements for potable water at the bus stand at the earliest. —Suresh Sharma, Hisar

Overflowing sewage a health hazard

The overflowing sewage opposite the government girls senior secondary school in Kaithal has become a health hazard for residents who visit nearby markets for shopping every day. Customers and shopkeepers in the area are forced to bear the stink emanating from the accumulated wastewater. The officials concerned have been ignoring the problem, but the civic body officials must act swiftly to ensure cleanliness in the area. —Satish Seth, Kaithal

No proper bus stop on National highway

Buses plying on the national highway from Deenbandhu Sir Chhotu Ram Namaste Chowk to ITI Chowk in Karnal stop on the service lanes at every intersection to pick up or drop passengers. This leads to frequent traffic jams and crossing intersections becomes difficult. Officials of the transport department should make proper arrangements for the buses to stop on the national highway so that the movement of vehicles remains undisrupted. —Shakti Singh, Karnal

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar