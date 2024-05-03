What Our Readers Say: Lack of potable water at bus stand irks passengers

Passengers visiting the Hisar bus stand face a lot of problems due to the lack of potable water there. The authorities have turned a blind eye to the issue. The passengers have to buy drinking water from shops. The officials concerned should make arrangements for potable water at the bus stand at the earliest. —Suresh Sharma, Hisar
Overflowing sewage a health hazard
The overflowing sewage opposite the government girls senior secondary school in Kaithal has become a health hazard for residents who visit nearby markets for shopping every day. Customers and shopkeepers in the area are forced to bear the stink emanating from the accumulated wastewater. The officials concerned have been ignoring the problem, but the civic body officials must act swiftly to ensure cleanliness in the area. —Satish Seth, Kaithal
No proper bus stop on National highway
Buses plying on the national highway from Deenbandhu Sir Chhotu Ram Namaste Chowk to ITI Chowk in Karnal stop on the service lanes at every intersection to pick up or drop passengers. This leads to frequent traffic jams and crossing intersections becomes difficult. Officials of the transport department should make proper arrangements for the buses to stop on the national highway so that the movement of vehicles remains undisrupted. —Shakti Singh, Karnal
