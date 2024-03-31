Woman killed in accident

Sonepat: A 38-year-old woman was killed in an accident at Shahpur Turk village in the Murthal area on Saturday morning. The police have registered a case. The deceased has been identified as Sureshi Devi. Her husband, in his complaint to the Murthal police, stated that he and his wife were on their way back home after tying their cattle in a shed when a mini-bus of a private school hit her from behind.
