Woman killed in accident

Tribune News Service

Sonepat: A 38-year-old woman was killed in an accident at Shahpur Turk village in the Murthal area on Saturday morning. The police have registered a case. The deceased has been identified as Sureshi Devi. Her husband, in his complaint to the Murthal police, stated that he and his wife were on their way back home after tying their cattle in a shed when a mini-bus of a private school hit her from behind.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sonepat