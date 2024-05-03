Yamunanagar man dies mysteriously, wife lodges plaint against in-laws

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 2

A man identified as Charanjit of Haibatpur village in Yamunanagar district died under mysterious circumstances. His wife Pooja alleged that his family members were responsible for his death.

On her complaint, a case was registered against deceased’s brother Sukhwinder Singh, his father and mother under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 of the IPC at the Sadhaura police station on May 1.

The complainant said she got married to Charanjit in 2004 and they had two children. She said that her father-in-law had nine acres of agricultural land. “After four-five years of our marriage, a dispute started over these nine acres of agricultural land. My father-in-law was not willing to give us our share of the land,” she said.

She said her father-in-law lived with her husband’s brother, who is in the police department, in Radaur.

“My husband went to meet his father in Radaur on April 29. Next day, when he returned home, he was vomiting. He was rushed to a private hospital in Yamunanagar, where he died,” alleged the complainant.

She alleged that her in-laws were responsible for her husband’s death.

