130 boxes of illicit liquor seized in Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 6

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Anti-Human Trafficking Wing of the Chamba police seized 121 boxes of illicit country-made liquor hidden in a store at the Kohalri Mohalla locality of Chamba and arrested one person in this connection.

After the seizure, the team informed the Chamba police station and handed over accused Virender Kumar and the seized consignment to the police. Chamba SP Abhishek Yadav said head constable of the Anti-Human Trafficking Wing, Parmesh Sharma, got a tip-off from a shopkeeper in Kolhadr about the illegal storage of liquor in a rented store.

The team raided the store and seized 121 boxes of illicit country-made liquor of Una No. 1 brand. He said the accused had been booked under Section 39 (1) of the Himachal Pradesh Excise Act.

The SP said in another case of liquor seizure, a police team raided a house in Mohalla Dhadog late on Thursday and seized nine boxes of liquor.

