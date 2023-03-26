14 buildings razed along NH in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 25

A team of officials of the district administration and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) demolished 14 buildings along the NH-3 between Jhiri and Deodhar in Kullu district today.

The administration and the NHAI had identified 21 buildings along the highway for which the latter had already paid full compensation, but the occupants/owners had not demolished the structures completely. The administration and the NHAI had given them a prior notice to demolish the buildings.

During a joint inspection on March 13, four owners had themselves demolished their buildings while 17 others were given up to two weeks to do the same. The Electricity and Jal Shakti Departments were told to snap connections to 17 such buildings. The occupants of tarpaulin and bamboo kiosks set up alongside the NH were also ordered to remove these. Some of the occupants removed their kiosks.

Kullu SDM Vikas Shukla said 14 out of the remaining 17 buildings were demolished today. Orders had been given for the spot inspection of the remaining three structures, he added.