180 players take part in Lahaul national skiing championship

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 3

Three-day National Skiing and Snowboard Championship commenced at Sheti Nullah in Lahaul valley in Lahaul and Spiti tribal district on Saturday.

The event was inaugurated by Technical Education Minister Ram Lal Markanda.

HP Winter Games Association president Ludar Thakur said 180 players of nine teams were taking part in the event. These teams are from Karnataka, Haryana, Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttrakhand, Lahaul and Spiti, ITBP and the Army. The event will conclude on Monday.

The event is being organised by the state government and Winter Games Association in collaboration with the Ski and Snowboard India.

Addressing the audience, the Technical Education Minister said after the opening of the Atal tunnel on Manali-Leh highway, the tourists have got an easy access to Lahaul valley. The state government is making efforts to promote adventurous sport activities in Lahaul valley to give impetus to the tourism sector. This three-day winter sports event was being organised to attract tourists, said the minister.

Markanda said: “The ski slopes of Lahaul valley will be developed for national and international winter sport events in near future to bring this tribal district on international map.”

Ski and Snowboard India general secretary Roop Chand Negi said: “The aim of the board is to develop new ski slopes and promote winter sports. With the support of the state government, we have successfully organised the event for the first time at Sheti Nullah in Lahaul valley.”