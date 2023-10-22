54 meritorious students of Chamba honoured

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, October 21

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar today honoured 54 meritorious students of Class X and XII of Chamba district. He gave away citations and awarded scholarships to them. Four meritorious students of the state university were also honoured on the occasion, besides five persons for their excellent performances in their respective fields. The minister honoured the students while presiding over the 25th annual function of Himotkarsh Sahitya, Sanskriti Avum Jan Kalyan Parishad at Dalhousie Public School. He lauded the role of the Himotkarsh Parishad for its iterary and cultural works and selfless social service.

Former minister Asha Kumari said that under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign, girl students were bringing glory to the district. She added that the parishad was giving scholarships to girls. The parishad presented a cheque for Rs 51,000 towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the minister.

Meanwhile, students of Dalhousie Public School presented a cultural programme. The minister announced Rs 11,000 for the promotion of cultural events. Parishad president Sat Pal Sharma thanked the chief guest, school chairperson Dr (Capt) GS Dhillon and Air Commodore (Retd) Ashok Mahajan for gracing the occasion.

#Agriculture #Chamba #Dalhousie